An easy to use, powerful, and reliable system to process and distribute data.
Features
Apache NiFi supports powerful and scalable directed graphs of data routing, transformation, and system mediation logic.
Apache NiFi includes the following capabilities:
- Browser-based user interface
- Seamless experience for design, control, feedback, and monitoring
- Data provenance tracking
- Complete lineage of information from beginning to end
- Extensive configuration
- Loss-tolerant and guaranteed delivery
- Low latency and high throughput
- Dynamic prioritization
- Runtime modification of flow configuration
- Back pressure control
- Extensible design
- Component architecture for custom Processors and Services
- Rapid development and iterative testing
- Secure communication
- HTTPS with configurable authentication strategies
- Multi-tenant authorization and policy management
- Standard protocols for encrypted communication including TLS and SSH